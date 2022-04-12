The positives of having a full roster of athletes is the ability to move them around to find the perfect fit.
South Hardin is still figuring that right combination out with a lot of youngsters still finding their place. In the second meet in less than 48 hours, the Tigers finished with seven medals and were sixth at the Baxter Bolts CoEd. While they were eight behind fifth place Baxter, SH was well ahead the next group of teams – with Saydel and Colo-NESCO tying for seventh with 12 points.
