The South Hardin Tigers and AGWSR Cougars combined for 21 placings at Thursday’s Les Penick Relays in Conrad. Of those, 16 went to SH who placed second with 78 team points. AGWSR finished seventh in the 12-team race.
In those 16 Tiger placings were 10 top-threes and wins by Kael Carr in the 110 meter high hurdles and Beau Butler in the long jump. Carr also took second in the high jump while Mason Sheldahl grabbed third in the 800-meter run and Ethan Klendworth took bronze in the 3,200-meter run to round out the Tiger top-three solos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.