Not even 24 hours after surviving their first scare of the season, the South Hardin Tigers fell from the undefeated ranks on Saturday. They split games in McCallsburg at the Colo-NESCO Tournament, falling 5-3 to the host Royals and beating Belmond-Klemme 5-4.
While the bats were fairly quiet for the second day in a row, notably absent was freshman starting pitcher Hailey Rosonke who was at a previous commitment in Minnesota. Shelby May filled in well, however, striking out five and walking five in the split.
