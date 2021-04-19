The only newcomer, and only freshman, on the SH squad, Landon Rewoldt earned his first singles victory of the season on Friday against St. Edmond. The No. 4 singles player won 10-1 and the Tigers won the meet.
South Hardin had an extremely busy week – hosing three dual meets and going to a tournament over the weekend. They continue to give it their best every day and ended up getting a win against St. Edmond 5-1 on Friday.
“I was very proud of the boys tonight,” Tiger head coach Thomas Howe said. “They all fought for every single point and they didn’t give up.”
