South Hardin will field one of the largest rosters they have ever had, but just six seniors and a handful of juniors have varsity experience. How quickly the youngsters fill their new roles will be key to the success of the Tigers this season.
A brutal schedule kicks off with a familiar non-district foe. Grundy Center has made it to the Class A State Finals the last three seasons. While they are still a favorite, they lost many key pieces from last year’s runner-up team, including all-state quarterback Logan Knaack and plenty of offensive weapons. What they do have is the element of recent success on their side. Over the last three seasons the Spartans have a combined record of 33-5.
