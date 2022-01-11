Ella Sharar
Iowa Falls-Alden made eight three-point baskets and went on to record a 56-42 non-conference victory on the road Monday evening.

Playing at winless Charles City, the Cadets jumped in front by seven points early in the game and never looked back.

