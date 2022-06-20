Due to illness, basketball camp and a wedding, an Iowa Falls-Alden team starving for wins did not have their full complimentary of players entering Friday's non-conference game at Saydel.
That led to a different starting lineup for Wyatt Ziesman's team, but the same struggles remained. The Cadets committed eight errors defensively during five innings of play, as the hosts ran away with an 11-1 victory.
