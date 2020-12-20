SH-BCLUW brought just eight wrestlers with them to Alleman. While they gave up 30 automatic points each dual, they were able to overcome those deficits in two duals – going 2-2 in the five team North Polk Tournament.
In the Storm’s 30-28 victory over Forest City, there were four double forfeits and just four contested matches. In those wrestled matches, SH-BCLUW won just one. Junior Kade Pekarek’s fall at 1:28 over Blake Skjeie. The difference maker ended up being a loss by the Storm. Ranked No. 4 in the latest rankings, Carter Kolthoff lost his first match of the season to sophomore Kellen Moore of Forest City. While it was a 10-0 loss by Kolthoff, he only gave up four points that helped SH-BCLUW hold on for the team victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.