Two greenbelt area football athletes were recognized by The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association with the announcement of the 2022 All-State Football teams.
South Hardin senior receiver Ryan Walters was a first-team Class 1A selection following a season where he caught 62 passes for 740 yards and eighth touchdowns. He finished his high school career 14th in the state for all-time receptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.