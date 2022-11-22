Ryan Walters
Buy Now

South Hardin senior wide receiver Ryan Walters was one of two greenbelt area athletes to receive all-state football recognition. He was a first team pick in Class 1A.

 Marissa VanWingen/Times Citizen

Two greenbelt area football athletes were recognized by The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association with the announcement of the 2022 All-State Football teams.

South Hardin senior receiver Ryan Walters was a first-team Class 1A selection following a season where he caught 62 passes for 740 yards and eighth touchdowns. He finished his high school career 14th in the state for all-time receptions.

Ben Puente
Buy Now

AGWSR senior linebacker Ben Puente was a second team all-state pick in Class A.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.