All it took was a first half Abby Ites goal, her sixth of the season, but the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadet girls added a second goal for good measure. That more than held up as the Cadets shutout the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels 2-0 in Iowa Falls Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s home win moved the Cadets to 2-1 and came via the Ites goal and the second-half follow-up by Magdalena Aamelfot.
