Rachel Sicard
Basketball:

NICL-West 1st Honorable Mention

Softball:

NICL-West Honorable Mention

IGCA All State Honorable Mention

The first round of North Iowa Cedar League-West play came to a close in Reinbeck Friday night. For the AGWSR Cougar girls, their 73-33 win kept them in line for a possible conference title at 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West, while the boys’ 79-56 loss to the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels left them at 7-3 and 3-3.

Rachel Sicard led the AGWSR Cougars with 18 points. It was her first time alone at the top this season, and helped the Cougars take a 73-33 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck Friday in Reinbeck.

Ben Macy
