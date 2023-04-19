The AGWSR Cougar boys got a chance on Tuesday to see new competition. But, that didn’t equate into wins. Instead, they finished sixth behind a pair of runner-ups while scoring in a season-high 11 events.
Aiden Heitland and Kaden Abbas led the way, scoring second-place finishes in the discus and 110-meter high hurdles respectively. Otherwise, Heitland’s fourth place throw in the shot put was AGWSR’s highest finish.
