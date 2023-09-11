Coming off a thrilling five-set conference win over Webster City, the Iowa Falls-Alden volleyball team was able to play six matches at Saturday's Belmond-Klemme Invite, and came away with mixed results.
The Cadets split the six matches to finish 3-3 on the day. Wins were recorded over North Butler (18-21, 21-15, 15-7); West Fork (21-19, 21-13) and West Hancock (21-3, 21-12). The team lost matches to conference foe Hampton-Dumont/CAL (10-21, 18-21); B-K (22-20, 11-21, 10-15); and Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (9-21, 17-21).
