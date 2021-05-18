Ellsworth Community College had to wait nearly a year to finally get on the diamond – but it was worth the wait.
The Panthers improved on their 2019 mark of just seven wins within the Iowa Community College Athletic conference and 18-39 overall to 22-32 overall and 15-27 in the league. The highlight of the spring came in the Region XI Tournament as ECC advanced to the Region XI-B championship game before being eliminated by highly ranked Kirkwood Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.