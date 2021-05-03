The AGWSR Cougar girls had been enjoying a spurt of small meets the last couple weeks. While the North Butler Invite in Greene Friday wasn’t a huge meet, it proved to be very competitive. They scored 48 points to place seventh, grabbing just four top-threes among 11 placings in 10 events. South Hardin was led by Liberty Tupper’s second place finish in the long jump as the Tigers ended in ninth
One of those was a win, though as AGWSR’s Ava Olson cleared five-feet in the high jump. That was her first win of the season.
