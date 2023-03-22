In the two final games of the series with Iowa Central, Ellsworth Community College allowed 24 hits, walked eight and struck out just three batters. That resulted in 7-5 and 14-6 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference losses.
The first game was close, yet again. The Panthers (1-10, 0-4) found themselves down 3-0 before having a big fourth to knot the score at 3-3. The Tritons (13-12-1, 4-0) scored three of their own in the fourth and led 7-3 after six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.