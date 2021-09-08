In a cross-divisional matchup on Tuesday evening, Ellsworth Community College fell to rivals Marshalltown Community College in four sets.
After going 1-3 at their opening weekend, the Panthers are currently in a eight match slide that includes the 20-25, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-22 loss to the Tigers. In that span, ECC (1-9) has played four ranked foes.
