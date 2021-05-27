AGWSR head coach Dave Showalter said his squad’s second shutout, early-inning loss isn’t overly concerning. Too many more 11-0 in five inning losses like the one his Cougars suffered on Wednesday at Hudson, however, might be.
Especially if they can’t start finding more base runners and hits. The Pirates held the Cougars to just one hit and one other base runner. Designated hitter Carter Roder, an eighth grader, picked up that hit in the fifth inning. It was a single. Darren Veld was the only other batter to get on, that with a walk.
