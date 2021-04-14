The only thing harder to come by than a warm spot out of the wind was points Tuesday at the Hudson Relays in Hudson. At least for the AGWSR Cougars, who finished with their lowest point total of the young season.
The Cougars finished 14th with 13 points, but managed a win. Brynn Smith’s 1:03.63 garnered gold and was worth 10 team points. AGWSR’s other tallies were one-point eighth place finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.