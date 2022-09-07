Just three days after going over the 1,000 kill mark in her career, AGWSR Cougar senior Brynn Smith booked 24 more one-timers in a three-set sweep of the East Marshall Mustangs Tuesday night in LeGrand. The Cougars, who were ranked 11th in Class 1A ahead of the season before suffering a five-game losing streak, are now 4-7 on the season and 1-0 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.
The Cougars, who have played all 11 matches on the road, beat EM 25-20, 25-14 and 25-10.
