While his team has had plenty of opportunities to practice in less than ideal weather conditions this spring, Trevor Eiklenborg admitted his Iowa Falls-Alden tennis team did not execute well during a shutout loss at Grundy Center.
Both teams had to deal with cold and windy conditions, but the host Spartans handled themselves much better. GC won all six singles matches and swept the doubles bouts in recording a 9-0 win.
