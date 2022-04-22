Daniel Stahl eyes a long putt at the home Meadowbrook Course in Wellsburg Thursday. He took the top medal, but perennial power Grundy Center beat the Cougars. It was AGWSR's first loss since winning last spring's Class 1A State title.
The AGWSR Cougars and Grundy Center Spartan boys have four State team championships and five runners-up between them. They met in Wellsburg Thursday a Meadowbrook. The Cougars (Class 1A), who won their first title last season fell for the first time this season, 155-174.
The Cougars did lay claim to the top medal, however, as Daniel Stahl won his third meet with a one-under 34. That was two strokes better than last spring’s State runner-up in 2A Ashton Mar-tens.
