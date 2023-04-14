Moments after his squad to their fifth loss to start the season Thursday in Iowa Falls, Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin head coach Greg Lascheid was all smiles. The loss, 5-0 to returning State qualifier Humboldt, was the effort he needed to see from his young roster.
“I’m seeing some real improvement,” Lascheid said. “This was the performance that shows me we are going to turn the corner at some point this year. What we did tonight was the fundamentals – preventing the shot, preventing the shot up the middle, preventing the balls that get through and find somebody because we’re not marked up. All of those things we haven’t been doing, we did tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.