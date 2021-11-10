Ellsworth Community College teammates Tom Stanley (33) and Richie Warren (00) contest a jump shot during Tuesday's win over seventh-rated North Central Missouri College. The Panthers won 67-59 and improved to 3-1 overall.
The Ellsworth Community College men's basketball team has opened the season with three wins in four games, but Tuesday night's home conquest is one that many across the junior college landscape will taken notice of.
A stingy defensive effort in the opening 20 minutes allowed the Panthers to build a double-digit lead in the second half versus seventh-ranked North Central Missouri College inside Dittmer Gymnasium.
