Abby Harding will be competed at two events at State next week for Iowa Falls-Alden. She will be in the open 800 with teammate Ellie Meyer and South Hardin's Macy Engelson and will be the anchor of the distance medley squad with Ally Mulford, Avery Buresh and Jaslynn Dagel.
Brynn Smith and Alyssa Hames will both be running in multiple events in the Class 1A state field. Smith qualified in the open 400, the 4x800 and the distance medley and Hames will join her in both relays.
Many area events had to wait until Friday afternoon until they learned whether or not they would be competing on the Blue Oval next week. Between the three greenbelt area teams, 20 events qualified with several doubling up in events.
At the Class 2A State Qualifier in Hudson, the Iowa Falls-Alden girls team had the most qualifiers with seven events. Four individuals and one relay advanced. Leading the way was Ellie Meyer in all three of her distance races – winning the 800, 1500 and 3000. Teah Miller joins her in the 1500 and 3000. Abby Harding will also be in the 800 meters. Sprinter Jaslynn Dagel advances in her two individual events – the 100 and the 200. Dagel is also part of the distance medley squad of Ally Mulford, Avery Buresh, Dagel and Harding.
