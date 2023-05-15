The tentative State track qualifiers list was released in the early afternoon on Friday and every Greenbelt area team gained some participants from at-large bids.
Receiving the most was the AGWSR girls. Their number swelled from five events to 13, adding eight at-larges. Many of them were already on the list in other events. Abby Veld was an automatic qualifier in the shot put and added discus and is bringing along Josie Kuper in the shot. Four relays will be competing, with the sprint med (Trinity Rotgers, Elise Olson, Trevyn Smith and Brynn Smith) and 4x400 (Piper Smith, Karis Lippert, E. Olson, B. Smith) were automatics with the addition of the 4x800 (P. Smith, Tori Metzgar, B. Smith, Lippert) and distance medley (T. Smith, E. Olson, Lippert, Nakia Ollivierre). Freshman Ollivierre will be competing in four events – the 3000 was her automatic and added the d-med, 800 and 1500. B. Smith will be in three relays as well as the open 400.
