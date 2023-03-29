Junior Eli Kuper, senior Bo Gerbracht (seated) and senior Eli Brandt are the final three from AGWSR’s 2021 Class 1A State Champion squad. Gerbracht scored for that team and hopes to lead them back to the meet later this spring.
Last spring, just a year removed from winning the Class 1A State title, AGWSR bowed out in the District Meet after falling on a tiebreaker. Daniel Stahl placed 10th on that championship team. He went on to take third and be named Golfer of the Year last year.
Stahl graduated last May. but the Cougars return three members of the title-winning squad including seniors Bo Gerbracht and Eli Brandt as well as junior Eli Kuper.
