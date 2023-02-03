Trinity Rotgers looked to be in trouble here, but flipped Teegan Sulentich for a takedown before pinning her in 31 seconds to reach the 155-pound quarterfinals Thursday as the first-ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament kicked off.
AGWSR was part of the first-ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament which opened Thursday morning. It didn’t take them long to put their stamp on it.
Senior Trinity Rotgers (31-3) opened with a pair of takedowns against Dallas Center-Grimes senior Mackenzie Sizemore (27-11) before stacking her up for a fall in 1:26 in the first round of the 32-girl 155-pound bracket. She led 4-1, on the strength of two solid double leg takedowns, at the time.
