Of the 12 teams that will be competing at Grundy Center on Thursday with State berths on the line, eight were in attendance at Denver in the final tune-up.
South Hardin saw some success in the meet, finishing eighth with 14 events scoring and five bringing back medals. The hosting Cyclones ran away with the title with 137 team points, followed by Dike-New Hartford (120) and Aplington-Parkersburg (86). All three will be at GC with the Tigers in the state qualifier.
