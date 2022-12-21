McEwen_GWR (5).JPG
Kailan McEwen picked up a first period fall against Baxter's Hope Good in a scramble held in Eldora on Tuesday night.

 By Marissa VanWingen/Times Citizen

As a way to get the girls more mat time, both Baxter and Sumner-Fredericksburg brought a few girls to the SH-BCLUW triangular to wrestle.

Between the boys duals there were 17 girls matches – the Storm were in 12.

