Tuesday in Traer SH-BCLUW was even more shorthanded than usual. They were open at five weights but still managed two wins in a quad against BGM, Belle Plaine and North Tama.
The Bears also had several openings – five. There were seven wrestled matches with the Storm winning four of them and taking the dual 39-30. With double forfeits at 106 or 113, Zaden Eggers opened for SH-BCLUW at 120. The freshman earned a first period pin over Ethan Bridgewater at 1:23. Chance Cordes earned the next Storm win at 138 with a fall over Preston Mann at 4:20 and then Ryan Busch went the distance at 152. He earned a hard fought 6-5 decision. Wyatt Guiles (160), Sam Garber (182) and Sawyer Kane (195) all received forfeits. Closing out the match, Sean May took down Connor Cooling and earned the pin at 1:43 to end the dual at 285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.