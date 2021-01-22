The regular season is winding down on the wrestling mat. In just over a week, SH-BCLUW will be competing in the conference tournament.
Before they head into postseason action, the Storm still have one regular season Saturday tournament left. On Thursday, they traveled to Parkersburg for an NICL triangular with Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center and Jesup. SH-BCLUW picked up a close conference victory over the Falcons – 40-33 and fell in another tight dual, 43-36 to the J-Hawks.
