Jaden Penning, seen here on his way to 250 yards in the season opener against Clarksville, eclipsed that and went over the 1,000-yard mark in the process with 295 yards Friday against Rockford. The senior helped the Cougars take a 64-58 win.
A week earlier, the Cougars (3-2, 3-1) were held to season lows in almost everything. The biggest was points as they fell 41-6 at home to ranked Newell-Fonda. Things were better in Rockford this Friday with the Cougars racking up 532 yards of total offense in taking a 64-58 win over the Warriors (2-3, 1-3).
Jaden Penning went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, running for 295 yards and five touchdowns in the process. With a playoff appearance in his final season assured, Penning’s goal was to reach that 1,000-yard mark.
