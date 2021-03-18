The Ellsworth Community College Panthers haven’t been on the mat for the better part of three weeks. Thanks to injuries, they missed the recent Region IX District Meet as well as a home dual. They still weren’t at full-strength Wednesday as they returned to action in Fort Dodge against the ninth-ranked Iowa Central Tritons.
ECC lost seven matches, all by bonus points, in the 40-12 loss. Robert Givens (141) picked up a forfeit and Nate Lendt (149) pinned Amir Pierce in 5:20 for the only Panther wins. ICCC also took the takedown edge 19-6, with all six of ECC’s coming in Lendt’s win.
