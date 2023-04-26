Lauren Wood
Iowa Falls-Alden's Lauren Wood won her singles match and paired with Aubrey Johnson for a doubles win versus Clear Lake. The Cadets swept the meet, 9-0.

A pair of dominating meet wins allowed the Iowa Falls-Alden tennis girls to reach the .500 mark entering the middle of the week.

One day after sweeping Grundy Center, the Cadets achieved the same feat with a 9-0 conference victory over Clear Lake.

