Salazar_056.JPG
Buy Now

Madisun Salazar and her doubles partner, Peyton Benson, battled back from being down 7-2 to drop a 10-8 decision in Monday's home finale. Ballard defeated South Hardin 6-3.

Monday night’s regular season finale featured several great matches between South Hardin and a visiting Ballard. Though the Bombers left Eldora with the victory, there were plenty of close matchups between the two squads.

Jaidyn Teske improved to 7-2 on the season with a win over Regen Halsne. Teske played aggressive and attacked her opponents slices for the 10-3 victory. At No. 2 singles, Emma Spieker and Brynna Huen was a back and forth affair with neither player ever having more than a game advantage on the crossovers. Finally, Spieker ended up getting the 10-8 win and improved to 9-1 on the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.