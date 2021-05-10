Monday night’s regular season finale featured several great matches between South Hardin and a visiting Ballard. Though the Bombers left Eldora with the victory, there were plenty of close matchups between the two squads.
Jaidyn Teske improved to 7-2 on the season with a win over Regen Halsne. Teske played aggressive and attacked her opponents slices for the 10-3 victory. At No. 2 singles, Emma Spieker and Brynna Huen was a back and forth affair with neither player ever having more than a game advantage on the crossovers. Finally, Spieker ended up getting the 10-8 win and improved to 9-1 on the season.
