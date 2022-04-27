Aplington-Parkersburg is an experienced squad that is currently 3-1 on the season with their lone blemish to a traditional powerhouse Waterloo Columbus Catholic. The Falcons bring a roster of five seniors to the court.
The knowledge won out against South Hardin, a team with just one senior in the lineup, as A-P defeated the hosts 6-3.
