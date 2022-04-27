Abby Teske_493.jpg
South Hardin freshman Abby Teske earned a win in the No. 4 singles slot and teamed up with Peyton Benson for a No. 2 doubles win. Aplington-Parkersburg defeated the Tigers 6-3.

 By Marissa VanWingen/Times Citizen

Aplington-Parkersburg is an experienced squad that is currently 3-1 on the season with their lone blemish to a traditional powerhouse Waterloo Columbus Catholic. The Falcons bring a roster of five seniors to the court.

The knowledge won out against South Hardin, a team with just one senior in the lineup, as A-P defeated the hosts 6-3.

