Throughout the spring, South Hardin will compete on the oval at Dike-New Hartford four times. Twice during the regular season, the NICL and then at the State Qualifier.
The Tigers completed their second and final meet there during the regular season and saw many familiar faces. In the 13 team field, SH finished ninth with 28 points. Union was the champions with 144 points followed by a tie between Grundy Center and the hosting Wolverines (115).
