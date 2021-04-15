ECC's Adam Jackson led the conference in scoring with 22.8 points per game and he was second in the nation with 479 points this year. He also led the Panthers in three pointers, assists and steals and was named to the second team all-ICCAC.
Keara Williams will leave ECC with the season and career number of steals and fourth in career assists. She was recognized by ICCAC coaches as a third team all-conference and as a member of the all-tournament team.
While there were plenty of bumps in the road during the 2021 season, there were plenty of positives for the Ellsworth Community College women’s and men’s basketball team to build off of for next year.
Despite playing nine games fewer than years before, the Panther women had two players etch their names into the program record books this season and both were recognized by other Iowa Community College Athletic Conference coaches.
