Annually the AGWSR Cougars make their New Year return to the Fort Dodge St. Edmond Duals and annually one or two step up and become clear leaders. Saturday there were three who went perfect through five duals, leading the Cougars to a fourth place finish at 2-3.
Kaden Abbas (132), Aiden Heitland (220) and Tate Miller (285) didn’t lose a match. Miller went 4-0 with Abbas and Heitland going 5-0.
