The Doug Trees Bearcat Invite hosted by North Butler was one of the toughest tournaments around. Four teams were rated in the dual team rankings and 26 individuals were in the top 12 of their weight class. In the nine team field, SH-BCLUW finished eighth, ahead of Rockford. Winning the team race was No. 3 in Class 1A Wilton (271) over No. 6 Nashua-Plainfield (233.5).
Of the six Storm wrestlers that competed, three placed. Leading the way was Sean May in the heavyweight bracket. May received a bye before pinning Zack Pearce of Rockford in the semifinals. He faced Alexander Kaufmann of Wilton in the title round. May went the distance with the No. 7 wrestler, falling by a 4-3 decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.