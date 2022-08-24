Three teams ranked in first Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union poll for the season were in Grundy Center Tuesday night. Wapsie Valley, ranked 10th in Class 2A, escaped unscathed – sort of.
The AGWSR Cougars were defeated by Wapsie Valley (19-21 and 17-21), Grundy Center (12-21 and 21-23) and Hudson (15-21, 21-13 and 11-15) in a Quad at Grundy Center on Tuesday.
