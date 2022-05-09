Three different Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadets scored, leading them to a 2-1 day at the Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament on Saturday in Waverly. The Cadets lost 3-1 in the opener, then beat W-SR 1-0 and Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1-0. The Cadets are now 7-6 on the season.
Brodey Vierkandt scored two of them, one in a 3-1 opening loss to Waterloo Columbus and the other in a 1-0 win over the host Go-Hawks in the second match. Blake Janssen did the scoring in a 1-0 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL in the closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.