The AGWSR Cougar boys tied for fifth at Tuesday’s Falcon Co-ed in Parkersburg. They did it with three top-three medal finishes. Aiden Heitland took bronze in the shot put. Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff in the 1600 and Darren Veld in the discus rounded out the haul.
Only the distance medley foursome of Simon Andersson, Kendal Jeffries, Heitland and Pfaltzgraff finished fourth. AGWSR’s other finishes were fifth with Heitland and Kaden Abbas in the discus and 110 high hurdles respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.