Doing everything in their power to try and get the match in before the rains came, South Hardin played pro eight, no-ad matches and nearly made it all the way through. The only match that was unable to be completed was the no. 3 doubles.
In the eight matches that were completed, the Tigers completely shut down Grundy Center in an 8-0 victory.
