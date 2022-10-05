All 10 South Hardin scorers finished in the top 20 and helped the Tiger girls and boys cross country team to second place finishes Tuesday at Eagle Grove.
In the final race before the postseason begins, SH had some of its lowest times of the season and had their best places. The Tiger girls finished behind just North Iowa with three in the top 10. Leading the way was Madi Stille. The junior clocked a 22:47 for a bronze medal. Freshman Mya Wilaby had one of her best races of the season, clocking a 24:01 for seventh overall. Seniors Lydia Mueller was also in the top 10, just six seconds behind Wilaby and Jaiden Roy clocked a 26:01 for 18th. The final Tiger score came from Elizabeth Daleske in 20th.
