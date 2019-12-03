South Hardin traveled to Nevada on Monday night for their first boy-girl doubleheader of the season. The Cubs swept up the visitors with the girls taking the opener 56-27 and the boys holding off a surging Tigers 71-62.
The SH boys were playing in their first game of the season, and are still learning with 75 percent of their shooting graduating. The hosts were able to build a 40-25 advantage at the half. Throughout the third, the Tigers clawed their way back into it before falling by nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.