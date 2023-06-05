The South Hardin softball team was clearly the class of the field at Saturday's Colo-NESCO Invite, as the ranked Tigers outscored the host Royals and Belmond-Klemme by a combined score of 21-1 in nine combined innings of play.
Saturday's first game was a three inning 12-0 rout of C-N (4-5), but SH made sure to accumulate plenty of full-game numbers within those at-bats.
