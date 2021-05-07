Despite coming up short and losing 9-0 to Union, there was plenty of fight for South Hardin.
At No. 1 singles, Jaidyn Teske battled the Knights top player – Alexa Weber. The two went for two hours before A. Weber won in a tiebreaker. Though it is a loss, is was much closer than it was the first round when A. Weber won by a 10-4 tally.
