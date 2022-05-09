South Hardin capped off the perfect night for a tennis meet with the perfect score – blanking Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck by a 9-0 final.
Jaidyn Teske continued her run through the competition and earned an 8-3 win over Sarah Schildroth to start the Tiger domination. Madisun Salazar and Peyton Benson had the two closest matches of the night and played solid throughout to earn hard-fought 8-5 wins. Abby Teske and Elizabeth Stanish each easily handled their opponents to record 8-2 victories. Gracie Eilders dominated and picked up her first career bagel – knocking out Juliana Corbett by an 8-0 count.
